Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1665: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis (MPHL) reported solid growth in 2Q, despite 13% QoQ decline in the DXC business. This should assuage concerns on the potential growth impact from continued weakness in the DXC business. Our analysis suggests Mphasis’ exposure to DXC should reduce to 14% of revenues in FY22, half the exposure for FY19. This should lower the multiple discount in MPHL shares, v/s peers such as LTI (currently at 25%), despite comparable growth in the Direct business. Hence, we upgrade Mphasis to Buy. Moreover, all-time high net new deal win TCV (USD360m; +100% YoY) in 2Q suggests momentum in the Direct business would continue for some time. This, in addition to bottoming out of DXC in FY22, should help MPHL deliver 12% USD CC growth next year.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at ~21x FY21E EPS. We value the stock at ~21x FY22E EPS. Upgrade to Buy.

