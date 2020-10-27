172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mphasis-target-of-rs-1665-motilal-oswal-6024981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1665: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mphasis recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1665 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mphasis


Mphasis (MPHL) reported solid growth in 2Q, despite 13% QoQ decline in the DXC business. This should assuage concerns on the potential growth impact from continued weakness in the DXC business. Our analysis suggests Mphasis’ exposure to DXC should reduce to 14% of revenues in FY22, half the exposure for FY19. This should lower the multiple discount in MPHL shares, v/s peers such as LTI (currently at 25%), despite comparable growth in the Direct business. Hence, we upgrade Mphasis to Buy. Moreover, all-time high net new deal win TCV (USD360m; +100% YoY) in 2Q suggests momentum in the Direct business would continue for some time. This, in addition to bottoming out of DXC in FY22, should help MPHL deliver 12% USD CC growth next year.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at ~21x FY21E EPS. We value the stock at ~21x FY22E EPS. Upgrade to Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #MphasiS #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.