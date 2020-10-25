172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mphasis-target-of-rs-1600-icici-direct-6005421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mphasis recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mphasis


Mphasis reported a healthy set of Q2FY21 numbers. Revenues in dollar terms increased 7.2% QoQ mainly led by 11.7% QoQ growth in direct channel partially offset by 13.3% QoQ decline in DXC channel. While optically it looks like bulk of the growth was due to BPO, however, the growth was in IT also if one adjusts dip in DXC (that is predominantly in IT). In addition, the company has guided at margins of 15.5-16.5% for FY21E.


Outlook


Further, healthy balance sheet could help the company in inorganic revenue growth opportunities. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1600 (18x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #MphasiS #Recommendations

