Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1600: ICICI Direct

Mphasis reported a healthy set of Q2FY21 numbers. Revenues in dollar terms increased 7.2% QoQ mainly led by 11.7% QoQ growth in direct channel partially offset by 13.3% QoQ decline in DXC channel. While optically it looks like bulk of the growth was due to BPO, however, the growth was in IT also if one adjusts dip in DXC (that is predominantly in IT). In addition, the company has guided at margins of 15.5-16.5% for FY21E.

Further, healthy balance sheet could help the company in inorganic revenue growth opportunities. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1600 (18x FY23E EPS).

