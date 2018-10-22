App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1430: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1430 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis


Mphasis posted in-line revnue (HP/DXC-channel led) and operating performance. Rev came at USD 276mn, 3.0/14.8% QoQ/YoY in CC terms (USD 274mn est). Direct Core (54.5% of rev) grew 3.9/14.3% QoQ/YoY CC and HP/DXC (28.3% of rev) grew 6.4/24.7% QoQ/YoY in CC terms, however Digital Risk (10.2% of rev) declined 10% QoQ (expected to remain flattish ahead). EBIT% came at 16.4%, -18bps QoQ (16.4% est) impacted by transition of large deals and mgmt maintained 15-17% guidance. APAT came at Rs 2.71bn, 4.9% QoQ.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,430, 20x Sep20E-EPS supported by 22% EPS CAGR over FY18-21E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #MphasiS #Recommendations

