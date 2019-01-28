Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1390: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis

Mphasis posted in-line revenue and operating performance led by strong growth in Direct Core and HP-DXC channel. Revenue came at USD 283mn, 3.1/14.0% QoQ/YoY CC with stellar growth in Direct Core (56% of rev and 6% QoQ CC) and HP-DXC channel (29% of rev and 6.4% QoQ CC), offset by steep decline in Digital Risk. 9MFY19 growth in Direct core/HP-DXC channel at 15/24% YoY. EBIT% stood at 15.8%, -65bps QoQ impacted by lower gross margin (wage increase impact). APAT came at Rs 2.78bn, 2.6% QoQ supported by lower ETR.

Outlook

Expect rev/EPS CAGR at 13/18% over FY19-21E supported by Direct Core at 15% CAGR and HP-DXC channel at 13% CAGR. Factored EBIT margin at 16.3%, 17.1% and 18.2% for FY19/20/21E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,390, 18x Dec-20E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.