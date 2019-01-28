App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1390: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1390 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis


Mphasis posted in-line revenue and operating performance led by strong growth in Direct Core and HP-DXC channel. Revenue came at USD 283mn, 3.1/14.0% QoQ/YoY CC with stellar growth in Direct Core (56% of rev and 6% QoQ CC) and HP-DXC channel (29% of rev and 6.4% QoQ CC), offset by steep decline in Digital Risk. 9MFY19 growth in Direct core/HP-DXC channel at 15/24% YoY. EBIT% stood at 15.8%, -65bps QoQ impacted by lower gross margin (wage increase impact). APAT came at Rs 2.78bn, 2.6% QoQ supported by lower ETR.


Outlook


Expect rev/EPS CAGR at 13/18% over FY19-21E supported by Direct Core at 15% CAGR and HP-DXC channel at 13% CAGR. Factored EBIT margin at 16.3%, 17.1% and 18.2% for FY19/20/21E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,390, 18x Dec-20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #MphasiS #Recommendations

