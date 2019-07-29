Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1310: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis

Revenue came at USD 297mn, +2.0/11.5% QoQ/YoY CC. ~50% of incremental QoQ growth in 1Q was driven by top account (15% of rev). Direct Core (57.3% of rev) grew +2.7/17.2% QoQ/YoY CC. We’ve factored Direct Core growth at 15% CAGR over FY19-22E supported by growth in strategic accounts and from Blackstone Portfolio (+55% YoY in 1Q). Deal wins (net-new) in Direct International were steady at USD 151mn (80% in new-gen) +15.3/-1.3% QoQ/YoY, Growth was led by App. Dev. service-line (7.5% QoQ) and BFSI/Emerging within the verticals. DXC-HP channel (28.4% of rev) grew +2.5/16.5% QoQ/YoY CC. We’ve factored DXC-HP channel growth at 11% CAGR over FY19-22E supported by existing MSA and strategic partnership, geo diversification (beyond US) and vertical focus. EBIT% stood at 15.5%, -34bps QoQ. Margin was aided by higher FP and better business-mix with growth in Emerging industries (high margin), offset by decline in Tech, Comms and Ent. (low margin). Mgmt increased lower band of EBIT% guidance for FY20E to 15.5-17% (15-17% earlier). APAT came at Rs 2.65bn.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on Mphasis following an in-line 1Q. Growth drivers in the Direct Core channel (key to our optimism) are intact and sustainable. Mphasis is the most attractively valued midcap IT stock in India (13x FY21E). Our TP of Rs 1,310 values it at 18x Jun-21E EPS.

