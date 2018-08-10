App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated 08 Aug 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis

Mphasis posted a strong quarter (largely in-line with est) with revenue at USD 269mn, 1.7/16.4% QoQ/YoY (2.9/16.2% in CC terms). Direct Core (53.9% of rev) and HP/DXC channel (27.4% of rev) led the growth at 4.2% QoQ and 4.5% QoQ in CC terms, respectively. EBIT% came at 16.6%, -16bps QoQ (15.8% est) supported by 87bps QoQ gross margin increase (increase in FP-contract, automation). APAT stood at Rs 2.58bn supported by lower ETR.

Outlook

Factored USD rev growth at 10.1/12.3% and EBIT% at 16.7/17.9% for FY19/20E, respectively.  Direct  core  growth est. at 3.0/3.2% CQGR and DXC growth at 2.8/2.9% CQGR for FY19-20E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,300, 20x FY20E-EPS supported by 19% EPS CAGR over FY18-20E and strong payout.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #MphasiS #Recommendations

