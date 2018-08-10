Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis

Mphasis posted a strong quarter (largely in-line with est) with revenue at USD 269mn, 1.7/16.4% QoQ/YoY (2.9/16.2% in CC terms). Direct Core (53.9% of rev) and HP/DXC channel (27.4% of rev) led the growth at 4.2% QoQ and 4.5% QoQ in CC terms, respectively. EBIT% came at 16.6%, -16bps QoQ (15.8% est) supported by 87bps QoQ gross margin increase (increase in FP-contract, automation). APAT stood at Rs 2.58bn supported by lower ETR.

Outlook

Factored USD rev growth at 10.1/12.3% and EBIT% at 16.7/17.9% for FY19/20E, respectively. Direct core growth est. at 3.0/3.2% CQGR and DXC growth at 2.8/2.9% CQGR for FY19-20E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,300, 20x FY20E-EPS supported by 19% EPS CAGR over FY18-20E and strong payout.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.