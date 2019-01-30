Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1250: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Mphasis

MPHL believes healthy growth in the direct core and HP DXC channel will continue to increase profits. We estimate a USD revenue growth of 8.8%/ 9.7%/10% for FY19/FY20/FY21, due to client additions in the Blackstone portfolio and the HP channel. The digital risk vertical’s revenue fell 28% QoQ in USD terms, in the quarter. However, the management believes revenue in this vertical will grow sequentially in the range of USD 28-30mn per quarter. In addition, the company said that the combined entity (DXC and Luxoft) will offer a base for joint opportunities by cross selling core services as well as geographic synergies. The management’s EBIT margin guidance is in the range of 15%-17% in FY19. However, due to a miss in the margin in Q3, we expect it to be slightly lower than the upper end. MPHL has corrected by 9% in the last three months and is trading at an inexpensive valuation of 14.2x/12.1x FY20/FY21 earnings.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to BUY (Accumulate earlier), due to price correction and revenue visibility, with a TP of ` 1,250 based on 17x rolling one-year fwd. PER.

