Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1250: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Mphasis
MPHL believes healthy growth in the direct core and HP DXC channel will continue to increase profits. We estimate a USD revenue growth of 8.8%/ 9.7%/10% for FY19/FY20/FY21, due to client additions in the Blackstone portfolio and the HP channel. The digital risk vertical’s revenue fell 28% QoQ in USD terms, in the quarter. However, the management believes revenue in this vertical will grow sequentially in the range of USD 28-30mn per quarter. In addition, the company said that the combined entity (DXC and Luxoft) will offer a base for joint opportunities by cross selling core services as well as geographic synergies. The management’s EBIT margin guidance is in the range of 15%-17% in FY19. However, due to a miss in the margin in Q3, we expect it to be slightly lower than the upper end. MPHL has corrected by 9% in the last three months and is trading at an inexpensive valuation of 14.2x/12.1x FY20/FY21 earnings.
Outlook
We upgrade the stock to BUY (Accumulate earlier), due to price correction and revenue visibility, with a TP of ` 1,250 based on 17x rolling one-year fwd. PER.
