you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1220: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated July 12, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Mphasis


Annual Report highlights several key achievements of Mphasis in FY19. Firstly, it has reported 13% growth in revenues in US$ terms (first double digit growth in 10 years) as it turned its weakness into opportunity (HP/DXC channel revenues grew 22.9% YoY in cc terms in FY19 despite concerns around MSA limitations and DXC’s acquisition of Luxoft). The profitability improved by 100bps as was guided and led to over 30% growth in EPS/FCF for the year. During the year the company rewarded its shareholder with dividend/buyback almost 8% of its market cap. Blackstone (Promoters) also did a share sale of about 8% of the company at Rs960 per share during the year. After concluding robust performance for the year, the commentary continues to remain healthy for FY20 backed by sustained momentum across segment as evident in robust TCV signings (US$ 631mn up 14% YoY).


Outlook


We continue to maintain Mphasis as our top pick among the mid-tier names with a Buy rating and TP of Rs1,220 (valued at 17x FY21e earnings).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 15, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #MphasiS #Recommendations

