Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1120: Motilal Oswal

MPHL's 1QFY20 USD revenue grew 11% YoY (+1.8% QoQ; our estimate: 12.3% YoY/3.5% QoQ) to USD297m, EBIT increased 6% YoY to INR3,193m (in-line) and PAT was up 2.5% YoY (our estimate: -1.4% YoY) to INR2,647m. In CC terms, revenue growth stood at 2.0% QoQ (our estimate: +3.6% QoQ). EBIT margin shrank 30bp QoQ to 15.5% (in-line; -220bp QoQ to 15.4% excluding hedge gain).

We estimate CC revenue CAGR of 12.5% and EPS CAGR of 13% over FY19-21. Our price target of INR1,120 discounts forward earnings by 15x, implying an upside of 20%. Hence, we upgrade our rating to Buy.

