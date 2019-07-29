App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1120: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated July 27, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mphasis


MPHL's 1QFY20 USD revenue grew 11% YoY (+1.8% QoQ; our estimate: 12.3% YoY/3.5% QoQ) to USD297m, EBIT increased 6% YoY to INR3,193m (in-line) and PAT was up 2.5% YoY (our estimate: -1.4% YoY) to INR2,647m. In CC terms, revenue growth stood at 2.0% QoQ (our estimate: +3.6% QoQ). EBIT margin shrank 30bp QoQ to 15.5% (in-line; -220bp QoQ to 15.4% excluding hedge gain).


Outlook


We estimate CC revenue CAGR of 12.5% and EPS CAGR of 13% over FY19-21. Our price target of INR1,120 discounts forward earnings by 15x, implying an upside of 20%. Hence, we upgrade our rating to Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #MphasiS #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

