you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1120: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated August 10, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mphasis


MHPL has transformed itself into a provider of new-gen digital services – an evolution in sync with the shift in technology consumption by customers. According to ISG, the Digital segment in the Global IT Services market is expected to deliver a healthy CAGR of 16.4% over FY18-22. Everest expects BFSI (MPHL’s largest vertical) growth to accelerate with a CAGR of 3-4% over FY19-22, with the drivers being return of ERP wave, payment infra modernization, product innovation by insurers, and FinTech mindset. MPHL’s next-gen services have been driving Direct Core revenue growth. The key drivers are [1] new client wins in Blackstone portfolio and outside and [2] partnerships with next-gen technology players like AWS and Azure. Blackstone’s portfolio companies contributed 5% of Direct Core revenue in FY19 and will continue expanding its contribution to revenues. MHPL’s relationship with DXC has transformed over the years from that of being an IMS supplier in the Americas in FY16 to becoming a reliable service transformation and solution partner in FY19. It is now expanded from the Americas to Europe and APAC as well.


Outlook


Our price target of INR1,120 discounts forward earnings by 15x, implying an upside of 17%. Maintain Buy. Any impact to business from DXC amidst the latter’s struggles in its current business portfolio could pose a risk to our thesis.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #MphasiS #Recommendations

