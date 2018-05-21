App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1060: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis


Mphasis  posted  a  strong quarter with continuity in robust HP-DXC-channel performance.  Revenue  came at USD 270mn, 5.0/19.5% QoQ/YoY. Growth was led by HP-DXC-channel (27% of rev) at 8.3% QoQ (20.6% YoY in FY18). Direct core (53.1%  of  rev)  grew  2.8%  QoQ (11.6% YoY in FY18). EBIT% came at 16.8%, +130bps QoQ. APAT stood at Rs 2.51bn, 29.6% YoY. Factored  14.1%  CAGR  over  FY18-20E  for  HP-DXC channel supported by (1) Strategic  partnership with DXC, (2) Investments in S&M (geo expansion) and (3)  Cloud  migration  with AD & IMS-driven growth.

Outlook

Factored  USD  rev growth at 11.9/10.8% and EBIT% at 15.5/16.6%  for FY19/20E, respectively. Direct core growth est. at 2.8/3.1% CQGR  and DXC growth at 2.5/2.7% CQGR for FY19-20E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,060, 18x FY20E. Valuation supported by margin resilience within midcap IT and improving cash generation (87% FCF/PAT).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

