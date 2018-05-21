Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1060: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis

Mphasis posted a strong quarter with continuity in robust HP-DXC-channel performance. Revenue came at USD 270mn, 5.0/19.5% QoQ/YoY. Growth was led by HP-DXC-channel (27% of rev) at 8.3% QoQ (20.6% YoY in FY18). Direct core (53.1% of rev) grew 2.8% QoQ (11.6% YoY in FY18). EBIT% came at 16.8%, +130bps QoQ. APAT stood at Rs 2.51bn, 29.6% YoY. Factored 14.1% CAGR over FY18-20E for HP-DXC channel supported by (1) Strategic partnership with DXC, (2) Investments in S&M (geo expansion) and (3) Cloud migration with AD & IMS-driven growth.

Outlook

Factored USD rev growth at 11.9/10.8% and EBIT% at 15.5/16.6% for FY19/20E, respectively. Direct core growth est. at 2.8/3.1% CQGR and DXC growth at 2.5/2.7% CQGR for FY19-20E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,060, 18x FY20E. Valuation supported by margin resilience within midcap IT and improving cash generation (87% FCF/PAT).

