 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Aug 09, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Wiring recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring

Its performance in 1QFY23 was driven by strong revenue growth, though higher RM costs led to a decline in margin. The company is further geared to serve its EV customers with a new line setup in Chennai (in addition to Pune) for high-voltage wire harnesses. We largely maintain our FY23 EPS estimate, but raise our FY24 EPS estimate to factor in higher revenue growth, led by a strong recovery in PVs, particularly for MSIL.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR95 (35x Sep’24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Motherson Wiring - 080822 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motherson Wiring #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.