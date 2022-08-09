Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring

Its performance in 1QFY23 was driven by strong revenue growth, though higher RM costs led to a decline in margin. The company is further geared to serve its EV customers with a new line setup in Chennai (in addition to Pune) for high-voltage wire harnesses. We largely maintain our FY23 EPS estimate, but raise our FY24 EPS estimate to factor in higher revenue growth, led by a strong recovery in PVs, particularly for MSIL.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR95 (35x Sep’24E EPS).

