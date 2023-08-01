Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 70 : Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring

1QFY24 performance was below estimates, hurt by lower-than-estimated cost commodity savings and higher-than-estimated wage inflation, resulting in EBITDA margin miss. With the new facilities anticipated to be fully operational by 2QFY24, there is an expected increase in utilization, leading to significant growth over the next two years. We cut FY24E/25E EPS by 10%/6% to reflect for higher wage inflation. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR70 (35x Sep’25E EPS).

Outlook

The stock trades at 39.2x/31.2x FY24E/25E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR70 (~35x Sep’25E EPS).

