    Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 70 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Wiring recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated July 28, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring

    1QFY24 performance was below estimates, hurt by lower-than-estimated cost commodity savings and higher-than-estimated wage inflation, resulting in EBITDA margin miss. With the new facilities anticipated to be fully operational by 2QFY24, there is an expected increase in utilization, leading to significant growth over the next two years. We cut FY24E/25E EPS by 10%/6% to reflect for higher wage inflation. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR70 (35x Sep’25E EPS).

    The stock trades at 39.2x/31.2x FY24E/25E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR70 (~35x Sep’25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

