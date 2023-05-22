English
    Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 70: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Wiring recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 22, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring

    4QFY23 performance was in line with expectations. The impact of ~11.5% QoQ increase in copper prices and the unfavorable mix were offset by improvements in operating costs and the ramp up of new businesses. With the completion of the ramp-up phase of the new facilities, utilization is expected to scale up further in the coming quarters, resulting in a healthy growth over the next two years.


    While we cut FY24E EPS by 2.7% to reflect higher RM prices, we raise FY25E EPS by 2.9% to factor in the increase in new orders and improved cost control measures. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR70 (35x Mar’25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

