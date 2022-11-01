 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 105: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 01, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Wiring recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring

2QFY23 performance was adversely impacted by one-time costs incurred for new plants. While the new plants will weigh on near-term performance, strong demand is expected to drive strong revenue/PAT growth from FY24 onwards. We lower our FY23E EPS by 16% to factor in for the one-off/transitory costs, but maintain our FY24 EPS estimates as new plants ramp up.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR105 (~35x Dec-24 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Motherson Wiring - 01-11-2022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motherson Wiring #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.