English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Last Day to Attend : INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Motherson Sumi Wiring India; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Motherson Sumi Wiring India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated November 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 30, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi Wiring India


    Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSWIL) was established in 1986 as a JV with Sumitomo Wiring Systems (Japan). MSWIL is a leading, full-system wiring harness solutions provider in India catering to all major OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Motors, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, etc. It listed on March 28, 2022. FY22 segment mix: PV: 60%; CV: 11%; 2W: 12%; Others: 17% • It has 23 plants in India with 40,000+ employees. It was recently carved out of the erstwhile Motherson Sumi (MSSL) at the behest of its JV partner.


    Outlook


    With fundamentals remaining unchanged and with unchanged estimates, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. Our target price, however, is now revised to Rs 75/share i.e. 42x PE on FY24-25E average EPS of Rs 1.8/share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Motherson Sumi Wiring India - 16 -11-2022 - icici
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Motherson Sumi Wiring India #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 03:45 pm