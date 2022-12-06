English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Motherson Sumi Wiring India; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Motherson Sumi Wiring India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated December 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 06, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi Wiring India


    Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSWIL) was established in 1986 as a JV with Sumitomo Wiring Systems (Japan). MSWIL is a leading, full-system wiring harness solutions provider in India catering to all major OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Motors, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, etc. Listed on March 28, 2022. FY22 segment mix: PV: 60%; CV: 11%; 2-W: 12%; Others: 17%.



    Outlook


    With fundamentals remaining unchanged, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. Rolling over our valuations, we now value MSWIL at Rs 75 i.e. 40x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Motherson Sumi Wiring India - 06 -12-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Motherson Sumi Wiring India #Recommendations
    first published: Dec 6, 2022 03:01 pm