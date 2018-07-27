Buy Motherson Sumi, target Rs 342: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

Motherson Sumi has shown immense strength in the previous week and has finally broken out from a Double Bottom formation on the daily charts. The upthrust in the breakout has also been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

In addition, it has also broken past its short-term averages which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock. Every long position should be protected with a stop loss at Rs 294 levels on closing basis.

