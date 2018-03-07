Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 442: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Motherson Sumi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 442 in its research report dated February 20, 2018.
Axis Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi
Q3 was below estimates on weaker-than-expected EBITDA margin largely due to plant start-up costs. Standalone and SMR# revenue growth was below estimates, while SMP^ and PKC growth beat estimates. Consolidated EBITDA margin was a slight miss across operations, resulting in overall EBITDA miss of ~4%.
Outlook
