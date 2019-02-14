Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Sumi

Consol. revenue grew 14.5% YoY to INR165b (our estimate: INR169b), driven by the Reydel acquisition, PKC (+8% YoY in USD terms) and currency tailwinds. S/A revenue declined 4% YoY, led by slowdown in the domestic auto industry and the lagged impact of copper price pass-through. SMP revenue was down ~2.6% YoY in EUR terms (like-to-like) due to the WLTP impact.

Outlook

The stock trades at 17.6x/15.6x FY20E/21E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR170 (20x Mar’21E consol. EPS).

