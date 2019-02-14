Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Sumi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Sumi


Consol. revenue grew 14.5% YoY to INR165b (our estimate: INR169b), driven by the Reydel acquisition, PKC (+8% YoY in USD terms) and currency tailwinds. S/A revenue declined 4% YoY, led by slowdown in the domestic auto industry and the lagged impact of copper price pass-through. SMP revenue was down ~2.6% YoY in EUR terms (like-to-like) due to the WLTP impact.


Outlook


The stock trades at 17.6x/15.6x FY20E/21E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR170 (20x Mar’21E consol. EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Buy #Motherson Sumi #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

