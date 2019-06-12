Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 144: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Sumi

While underlying automotive trends are not supportive, MSS has been impacted by ramp-up issues at its recently commissioned plants (particularly the Tuscaloosa plant). These issues are transient in nature, partly due (a) teething trouble for the large greenfield plant and (b) visa-related issues. We expect a strong recovery as these plants drive growth based on orders on hand. MSS in on right side of global megatrends in the automotive industry, which will drive a further increase in content. This, coupled with disciplined capital allocation toward value-accretive acquisitions, would add to the organic growth potential.

Outlook

However, the EU business should see favorable base from Sep'19 onwards, stabilization of green-field plants, execution of strong order book, limited capex at SMPBV, and the India business benefitting from content increase in BS6. Valuations are at 20.1x/16.4x FY20E/FY21E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy with TP of INR144 (~20x Mar'21 Consol. EPS, a ~20% discount to LPA).

