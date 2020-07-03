App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 122: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Sumi recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 122 in its research report dated July 03, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Motherson Sumi


In the follow-up to its Jan’20 proposal to demerge the Domestic Wiring Harness business and acquire 49% stake in SMRPBV, the board today approved the merger of SAMIL (holdco) with its unlisted businesses. At the proposed share-swap and benchmark valuation, the implied value of the other businesses of SAMIL is ~INR60b for FY19/FY20 derived PAT of the core business at ~INR1.8b/INR0.9b. This solution simplifies the structure well and aligns the interest of all the stakeholders. However, considering the limited understanding (as details are limited) of the core businesses of SAMIL, implied valuations seem to fully capture the medium-term growth potential of its key businesses. We believe this would drive a better value discovery of the Non-India Wiring Harness business, also giving the minority shareholder the option to invest in either or both of the businesses.



Outlook


Implied valuations for SAMIL’s core business appear to fully capture medium-term potential. However, this arrangement does align the interest of the minority with that of the promoters and creates a platform for the next leg of growth for the group. We maintain Buy with TP of ~INR122.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #Motherson Sumi #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.