Buy Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 385: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems

Motherson Sumi’s 4QFY18 consol. revenues grew 37% YoY driven by strong 22% YoY growth in standalone revenues and +17% growth in SMRPBV. Consol. EBITDA margin stood at 9.7% (-100bps YoY), primarily impacted by higher copper prices. SMR revenues were soft during the quarter due to lower volumes at Hyundai and Kia. New plants in Mexico, Hungary and the US, are on schedule and once stabilised, would incrementally add EUR 1bn to SMP revenues. Global truck volumes have been on a steady growth trajectory which augurs well for PKC business. We maintain our positive view on the company, given its diversified business model backed by robust execution and encouraging track record. We estimate a healthy 39% CAGR in consol. earnings over FY18-20E, driven by 24% revenue CAGR and a 80bps improvement in the EBIDTA margin.

We maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR 385. Significant order contractions, lower-than-expected margin improvement at SMRPBV and currency volatility are key risks to our investment view.

