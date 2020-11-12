PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 147: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Motherson Sumi Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 147 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems


MSS 2QFY21 consol operating performance was better helped by improved plant utilizations globally along with cost efficiencies. EBITDA grew 15% YoY to Rs13.9bn (PLe Rs11.9bn) with 9.3% margins (PLe 7.6%, +140bp YoY). We expect margins to sustain at ~9% even in 2HFY21 led by improving performance at green field (~15% of SMP) and cost efficiencies. SMRP BV order book too remains healthy at Eur13.1bn (with Eur1.7bn new orders in 1HFY21), where management indicated no major order cancellation by OEMs.



Outlook


We upgrade FY22/23 consol EPS by 6.7%/4.5% to factor in cost efficiencies. We maintain BUY with revised price target of Rs147 (earlier Rs139).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Buy #Motherson Sumi Systems #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.