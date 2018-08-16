Buy Motherson Sumi System; target of Rs 403: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Motherson Sumi System has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated August 09, 2018.
Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Motherson Sumi System
In 1QFY19, Motherson Sumi’s (MSSL) consolidated revenues grew by 13% YoY to INR 147.8bn. However, adjusted for new accounting standard IND AS 115, revenue grew by 24% YoY to INR 161bn. SMR, SMP and PKC grew by 1%, 12% and 17% YoY respectively, in euro terms. Standalone revenue grew by 5% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 24.4% YoY to INR 14.1bn. Consolidated EBITDA margin increased by 88bps YoY to 9.6%. SMR’s margin was at 11.2% (flat YoY). SMP and PKC registered margin expansion of 130bps YoY, led by strong volume growth resulting in fixed cost efficiencies. Standalone EBITDA margin came in at 17%, (- 120bps YoY), impacted by higher copper prices (+20% YoY). PAT stood at INR 4.4bn.
Outlook
At CMP, the stock is trading at a valuation of 26.5XFY19E and 18.2XFY20E earnings. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock and arrive at a target price of INR 403; valuing the company at a P/E 24XFY20E EPS.
