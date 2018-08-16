Buy Motherson Sumi System; target of Rs 403: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Motherson Sumi System

In 1QFY19, Motherson Sumi’s (MSSL) consolidated revenues grew by 13% YoY to INR 147.8bn. However, adjusted for new accounting standard IND AS 115, revenue grew by 24% YoY to INR 161bn. SMR, SMP and PKC grew by 1%, 12% and 17% YoY respectively, in euro terms. Standalone revenue grew by 5% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 24.4% YoY to INR 14.1bn. Consolidated EBITDA margin increased by 88bps YoY to 9.6%. SMR’s margin was at 11.2% (flat YoY). SMP and PKC registered margin expansion of 130bps YoY, led by strong volume growth resulting in fixed cost efficiencies. Standalone EBITDA margin came in at 17%, (- 120bps YoY), impacted by higher copper prices (+20% YoY). PAT stood at INR 4.4bn.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at a valuation of 26.5XFY19E and 18.2XFY20E earnings. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock and arrive at a target price of INR 403; valuing the company at a P/E 24XFY20E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.