you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi System; target of Rs 403: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Motherson Sumi System has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated August 09, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Motherson Sumi System


In 1QFY19, Motherson Sumi’s (MSSL) consolidated revenues grew by 13% YoY to INR 147.8bn. However, adjusted for new accounting standard IND AS 115, revenue grew by 24% YoY to INR 161bn. SMR, SMP and PKC grew by 1%, 12% and 17% YoY respectively, in euro terms. Standalone revenue grew by 5% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 24.4% YoY to INR 14.1bn. Consolidated EBITDA margin increased by 88bps YoY to 9.6%. SMR’s margin was at 11.2% (flat YoY). SMP and PKC registered margin expansion of 130bps YoY, led by strong volume growth resulting in fixed cost efficiencies. Standalone EBITDA margin came in at 17%, (- 120bps YoY), impacted by higher copper prices (+20% YoY). PAT stood at INR 4.4bn.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at a valuation of 26.5XFY19E and 18.2XFY20E earnings. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock and arrive at a target price of INR 403; valuing the company at a P/E 24XFY20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Motherson Sumi System #Recommendations

