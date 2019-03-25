Buy Morepen Laboratories; target of Rs 24: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Morepen Laboratories

Morepen Laboratories ltd is 31-year-old company. Company went to public in 1993. The first Morepen manufacturing plant was set up on the foothills of the Himalayas in the idyllic surrounding of Parwanoo. More pen’s state of art manufacturing facility in the picturesque environs of Baddi comprises a scientifically integrated complex of 10 plants, each with a specific product profile. The company’s extensive R &D facilities and factories are manned by a dedicated team of professionals who ensure stringent quality standards. Morepen is exporting products to several countries round the global. The company has shown its presence worldwide by touching almost 40 countries worldwide. The brand name of Dr. Morepen has a front ranking presence in the Wellness category. Its spectrum of popular OTC products, amongst which Burnol, Lemolate, Isabgol.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 24/- share an upside of 30% from current levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.