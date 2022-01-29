Buy Mold-Tek Packaging; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mold-Tek Packaging

Mold-Tek Packaging is a leading player in the rigid packaging business and is into manufacturing decorative packaging containers for paint, lubricant, FMCG & foods (F&F) industry. It was the first to introduce in-mould label (IML) decorative products and QR coded packaging products in India • While new product launches helped drive profitability of the company, its balance sheet remained strong with RoCE, RoE of ~21%.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We have a target price of Rs 850/share on the stock. We value the stock at 23x P/E on FY24E EPS.

At 17:30 Mold-Tek Packaging was quoting at Rs 713.55, up Rs 4.95, or 0.70 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 738.00 and an intraday low of Rs 710.00.

It was trading with volumes of 6,029 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,160 shares, a decrease of -2.13 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.12 percent or Rs 8.05 at Rs 708.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 862.15 and 52-week low Rs 327.10 on 13 December, 2021 and 08 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.72 percent below its 52-week high and 119.5 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,160.73 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

