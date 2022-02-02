MARKET NEWS

    Buy Mold-tek Packaging; target of Rs 793: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mold-tek Packaging has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 793 in its research report dated January 27, 2022.

    February 02, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mold-tek Packaging


    We cut our FY22 earnings largely on the back of weak 3Q paint volumes, however increase FY23/24 earnings by 1.4%/2.7% on the back of 1) sustained improvement in EBITDA/Kg led by better mix 2) pick up in Pumps Demand and 3) Improvement in F&F expected on account of foray into IBM We remain positive on MTEP’s long term story given 1) Improving utilization levels at current plants, increasing efficiency and improving EBITDA/Kg 2) New plant at Kanpur will help meet demand form KNPL and Berger Paints 3) Addition of new segments like (detergents, dates, nutrition powder, agronutrients) and acceptance of new launches like QR coded IML products will help increase in market share from new and existing clients 4) Pick up in pumps expected form FY23 and 5) Foray into IBM (Injection Blow Molding), which offers strong growth potential. With strong focus on technologically advanced niche products, we expect EBITDA per/kg to increase from Rs 36.5 in FY21 to Rs 45 in FY23.


    Outlook


    We estimate Sales and PAT CAGR of 20.1%/36.1% over FY21-24 and re-assign Buy rating (earlier Under Review) with target price of Rs793 (22xDec23 EPS). MTEP is currently trading at 24.4x/18.4x FY23/FY24EPS which is a good proxy play on Paint & FMCG segments with steep valuation discount.


    At 16:00 hrs Mold-Tek Packaging was quoting at Rs 761.30, up Rs 19.60, or 2.64 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 765.40 and an intraday low of Rs 747.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 2,680 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,169 shares, a decrease of -56.55 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.52 percent or Rs 3.90 at Rs 741.70.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 862.15 and 52-week low Rs 327.10 on 13 December, 2021 and 08 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 11.7 percent below its 52-week high and 132.74 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,305.33 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:21 pm
