    Buy Mold-tek Packaging; target of Rs 781: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mold-tek Packaging has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 781 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mold-tek Packaging


    We cut our FY23/24 earnings by 2.5%/3.3% on the back of gross margin pressure due to sustained increase in input cost inflation. However, we remain structurally positive on MTEP’s long term story given 1) improving utilization levels at current plants and EBITDA/Kg driven by mix shifting towards F&F segment 2) new plant at Lucknow and addition of capacity in Mysore & Visakhapatnam will help meet demand from Berger Paints and Asian Paints respectively 3) foray into Pharma & OTC business 4) exports to US market which opens up new opportunities 5) new brands added by gulf for their own products and OEM products 6) increased contribution from ThinWall, F&F segment and acceptance of new launches like QR coded IML products to help increase market share from new and existing clients 7) pick up in pumps expected form 2HFY23 With strong focus on technologically advanced niche products, we expect EBITDA per/kg to increase from Rs 41 in FY22 to Rs 48 in FY24.



    Outlook


    We estimate Sales and PAT CAGR of 14.9%/35.9% over FY22-24 and maintain buy rating with target price of Rs781 (21xMar24 EPS) from Rs793 (22xDec23 EPS). MTEP is currently trading at 18.9x FY24EPS which makes a good proxy play on Paint & FMCG segments with steep valuation discount.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #Mold-Tek Packaging #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:57 pm
