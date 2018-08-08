App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mold-Tek Packaging; target of Rs 351: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Mold-Tek Packaging has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 351 in its research report dated 06 Aug 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Mold-Tek Packaging

MTPL Q1FY19 PAT was in-line with estimates, but EBITDA was above estimates, due to higher realisation. Despite the increase in raw materials costs, margin during the quarter remained flat QoQ, backed by higher IML sales and higher realisation. MTPL is on its way of sustainable growth story, backed by capacity addition at Mysuru, Vizag, greenfield plant at Hyderabad for Food and FMCG, ramp-up at RAK, increasing share of IML and strong clientele.

Outlook

Given the company's strong tool room capability and structural improvement in business mix supports our positive view on the MTPL. At CMP, the stock is trading at 20.9x/18.3x FY19E/FY20E earnings, which in our view is attractive. We reiterate BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs351.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Mold-Tek Packaging #Recommendations

