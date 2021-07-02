MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Moil; target of Rs 240: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Moil has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated July 01, 2021.

Broker Research
July 02, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Moil


MOIL being India's largest manganese ore producer, accounts for about 48% (2019-20) of the country's production. With about 90 million tonnes of reserves and resources of manganese ore, it is well positioned quantity wise to capitalize on India's steel demand growth, given its dominant position, medium- to high-grade ore, centrally located mines and strong and expanding customer base.



Outlook


We continue to remain positive on the company given its long term growth drivers continue to be well in place. We maintain our BUY rating on MOIL with a revised target of Rs.240 per share.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #MOIL #Recommendations
first published: Jul 2, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.