Buy Moil; target of Rs 240: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Moil

MOIL being India's largest manganese ore producer, accounts for about 48% (2019-20) of the country's production. With about 90 million tonnes of reserves and resources of manganese ore, it is well positioned quantity wise to capitalize on India's steel demand growth, given its dominant position, medium- to high-grade ore, centrally located mines and strong and expanding customer base.



Outlook

We continue to remain positive on the company given its long term growth drivers continue to be well in place. We maintain our BUY rating on MOIL with a revised target of Rs.240 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More