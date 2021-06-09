Buy MOIL: target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on MOIL

Q4FY2021 results were strong with PAT beating estimates by 54% at Rs.116 crore, rising 2.3x q-o-q led by a sharp turnaround in margin at Rs3,775/tonne (up 57% q-o-q) and stronger-than-expected recovery in volume at 0.41 mt (up 31% q-o-q). Improvement in margin was led by higher manganese ore realisation at Rs. 9,914/tonne (up 28.3% q-o-q) as MOIL implemented 15-20% price hike over January-February 2021. MOIL has underperformed the BSE Metal index by 132% in the last one year and we believe that this could reverse as its earnings outlook (expect 37% PAT CAGR over FY21-FY23E) has improved given volume growth visibility and turnaround in profitability.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on MOIL with a revised PT of Rs225. Valuation of 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA is attractive and high cash & cash equivalents of Rs. 1,905 crore (42% of market capitalisation) provides scope for share buyback and high dividend payouts.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More