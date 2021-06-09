MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy MOIL: target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on MOIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated June 07, 2021.

Broker Research
June 09, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on MOIL


Q4FY2021 results were strong with PAT beating estimates by 54% at Rs.116 crore, rising 2.3x q-o-q led by a sharp turnaround in margin at Rs3,775/tonne (up 57% q-o-q) and stronger-than-expected recovery in volume at 0.41 mt (up 31% q-o-q). Improvement in margin was led by higher manganese ore realisation at Rs. 9,914/tonne (up 28.3% q-o-q) as MOIL implemented 15-20% price hike over January-February 2021. MOIL has underperformed the BSE Metal index by 132% in the last one year and we believe that this could reverse as its earnings outlook (expect 37% PAT CAGR over FY21-FY23E) has improved given volume growth visibility and turnaround in profitability.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on MOIL with a revised PT of Rs225. Valuation of 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA is attractive and high cash & cash equivalents of Rs. 1,905 crore (42% of market capitalisation) provides scope for share buyback and high dividend payouts.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #MOIL #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 9, 2021 03:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey