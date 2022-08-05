Buy MOIL; target of Rs 195: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on MOIL

Q1FY23 operating profit/PAT of Rs. 148 crore/Rs. 103 crore, up 77%/66% y-o-y was above our estimate as beat in margins more than offset the miss in volumes and lower other income. EBITDA margin of Rs. 5,229/tonne, up 63% y-o-y was 20% above our estimate, supported by price hikes and a lower-than-expected cost. Volumes stood of 0.28 mt (up 8% y-o-y; down 25% q-o-q) missed our estimate of 0.31mt as steel demand got affected by export duty. MOIL took a net price cut of 5% in Q1FY23 given softness in international manganese ore prices in August, yet current price remains healthy at $7.4/dmtu (above Q2 level of $6.6/dmtu). This bode well for sustained strong margins.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on MOIL with a revised PT of Rs. 195 given reasonable valuations of 3.2x FY24E EV/EBITDA (despite a rally of 16% in MOIL’s stock price in last one month), dividend yield of 4% and high cash on the books. Likely removal of steel export tax could improve sentiments for the sector.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

MOIL - 040822 - khan