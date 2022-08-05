English
    Buy MOIL; target of Rs 195: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on MOIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    August 05, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on MOIL


    Q1FY23 operating profit/PAT of Rs. 148 crore/Rs. 103 crore, up 77%/66% y-o-y was above our estimate as beat in margins more than offset the miss in volumes and lower other income. EBITDA margin of Rs. 5,229/tonne, up 63% y-o-y was 20% above our estimate, supported by price hikes and a lower-than-expected cost. Volumes stood of 0.28 mt (up 8% y-o-y; down 25% q-o-q) missed our estimate of 0.31mt as steel demand got affected by export duty. MOIL took a net price cut of 5% in Q1FY23 given softness in international manganese ore prices in August, yet current price remains healthy at $7.4/dmtu (above Q2 level of $6.6/dmtu). This bode well for sustained strong margins.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on MOIL with a revised PT of Rs. 195 given reasonable valuations of 3.2x FY24E EV/EBITDA (despite a rally of 16% in MOIL’s stock price in last one month), dividend yield of 4% and high cash on the books. Likely removal of steel export tax could improve sentiments for the sector.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:23 pm
