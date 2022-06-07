Buy MM Forgings; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MM Forgings

MM Forgings (MMF) is a prominent forging player serving India, Europe and US markets (FY22 geographical mix – domestic ~46%, exports ~54%). FY22 segment mix – CV 85%, PV 10%, Others 5% • FY22 capacity utilisation at ~61%, capacity to surpass 1.2 lakh tonne in FY23.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating on the stock amid supportive macroeconomics, increasing share of machining in product profile & inexpensive valuations. Introducing FY24E, we now value MMF at 14x PE on FY24E basis for a revised target price of Rs 1250 per share (earlier target price Rs 1125).

