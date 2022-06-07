English
    Buy MM Forgings; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on MM Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated June 07, 2022.

    June 07, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on MM Forgings


    MM Forgings (MMF) is a prominent forging player serving India, Europe and US markets (FY22 geographical mix – domestic ~46%, exports ~54%). FY22 segment mix – CV 85%, PV 10%, Others 5% • FY22 capacity utilisation at ~61%, capacity to surpass 1.2 lakh tonne in FY23.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating on the stock amid supportive macroeconomics, increasing share of machining in product profile & inexpensive valuations. Introducing FY24E, we now value MMF at 14x PE on FY24E basis for a revised target price of Rs 1250 per share (earlier target price Rs 1125).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #MM Forgings #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 02:08 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.