Buy MM Forgings; target of Rs 1080: CD Equisearch

In its near-term outlook, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has warned to remain cautious about any further recovery in auto sales. Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President, reckons that the Indian auto industry during May continued its flattish run for the 3rd consecutive month with still not on growth trajectory as far as pre-covid levels are concerned. Recently, prices of metals are falling fast on rising fears of a recession in the world’s top industrial economies, especially the United States, while central bankers continue to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation. End-user industries for steel, which is the prime raw material for the metal forging industry, continue to remain on the sidelines amid expectations of further decline in steel prices. The major problem here seems to be the lackluster demand in domestic markets. RBI is of the view that further ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions and the likelihood of prolonged supply chain disruptions impart sizeable upside risks to the inflation trajectory.



Focus on cost reduction could help it get around the dwindling state of Indian automobile sector. On balance, we assign ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 1080 (previous target Rs 936) based on 20x FY24e earnings over a period of 9-12 months.

At 17:30 MM Forgings was quoting at Rs 888.40, up Rs 7.20, or 0.82 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 900.00 and an intraday low of Rs 882.90.

It was trading with volumes of 620 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,667 shares, a decrease of -62.81 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.11 percent or Rs 1.00 at Rs 881.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 988.00 and 52-week low Rs 646.00 on 11 April, 2022 and 03 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.08 percent below its 52-week high and 37.52 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,144.67 crore.

