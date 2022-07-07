English
    Buy MM Forgings; target of Rs 1080: CD Equisearch

    CD Equisearch is bullish on MM Forgings recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1080 in its research report dated July 07, 2022.

    July 07, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    CD Equisearch's research report on MM Forgings


    In its near-term outlook, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has warned to remain cautious about any further recovery in auto sales. Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President, reckons that the Indian auto industry during May continued its flattish run for the 3rd consecutive month with still not on growth trajectory as far as pre-covid levels are concerned. Recently, prices of metals are falling fast on rising fears of a recession in the world’s top industrial economies, especially the United States, while central bankers continue to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation. End-user industries for steel, which is the prime raw material for the metal forging industry, continue to remain on the sidelines amid expectations of further decline in steel prices. The major problem here seems to be the lackluster demand in domestic markets. RBI is of the view that further ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions and the likelihood of prolonged supply chain disruptions impart sizeable upside risks to the inflation trajectory.



    Outlook


    Focus on cost reduction could help it get around the dwindling state of Indian automobile sector. On balance, we assign ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 1080 (previous target Rs 936) based on 20x FY24e earnings over a period of 9-12 months.

    At 17:30 MM Forgings was quoting at Rs 888.40, up Rs 7.20, or 0.82 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 900.00 and an intraday low of Rs 882.90.

    It was trading with volumes of 620 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,667 shares, a decrease of -62.81 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.11 percent or Rs 1.00 at Rs 881.20.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 988.00 and 52-week low Rs 646.00 on 11 April, 2022 and 03 February, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 10.08 percent below its 52-week high and 37.52 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,144.67 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 7, 2022 05:52 pm
