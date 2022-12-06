English
    Buy Mishra Dhatu Nigam; target of Rs 285: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mishra Dhatu Nigam recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated December 05, 2022.

    December 06, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mishra Dhatu Nigam


    Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) is a leading manufacturer of special steel, super alloys and titanium alloys catering to niche end-user segments like space, defence, etc. Within the overall steel market, Midhani’s area of focus is specialty steel • Midhani’s product range includes super alloys, titanium and titanium alloys, special purpose steels and other special alloys.



    Outlook


    Aided by a healthy demand environment from both defence and space segment, we expect a healthy pick-up in the topline, going forward. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Midhani at Rs 285, 22x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

