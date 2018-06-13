Buy Mirza International; target of Rs 205: Centrum Research

Centrum Research's research report on Mirza International

We maintain our BUY rating on Mirza International with a TP of Rs205 (20x FY20E EPS). While management has achieved its FY18E guidance of Rs4bn domestic sales, they have further guided for Rs6bn sales for FY19E on the back of new product launches and entry into women footwear. They believe the 100 online-offline large format stores have the potential to generate Rs30mn sales each which would offer them significant upside. Further sports shoes and Bond Street have contributed 30% to the domestic footwear sales which would further grow in FY19 as they launch new variants. Management remains confident of double digit growth in the exports business post three consecutive years of decline while leather business would increase utilisation levels and add to margins.

Outlook

Revenue estimates have been reduced by ~1% each for FY19E/FY20E while PAT has been lowered by 2.4%/3.7% for FY19E/FY20E. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs205, 20x FY20E EPS. Key downside risk being sustained pressure on the export revenues and increase in working capital and D/E.

