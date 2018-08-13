App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mirza International; target of Rs 162: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Mirza International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 162 in its research report dated August 09, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Mirza International


We maintain our BUY rating on Mirza International with revised TP of Rs162. We believe the growth momentum in the domestic business would get better on the back of increasing focus on the newly launched Bond Street & sports/canvas shoes. Further online EBO channel is garnering strong traction wherein the management has plans to aggressively open new stores. Entry in the women’s footwear through ‘Mode’ brand would help the company in garnering incremental sales while the garmenting business continues to grow at healthy pace. Margin guidance of 17-18% and marginal growth in exports is a positive.


Outlook


We have reduced our revenue estimates by 5.2%/4.9 for FY19E/FY20E factoring sustained decline in footwear exports and leather business while operating profit has been cut by 7.9%/8.6% for FY19E/FY20E on the back of marginally higher fixed cost and lower revenues. PAT has been lowered by 11.6%/12.5% for FY19E/FY20E. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs162, 18x FY20E EPS. We have reduced our PE multiple on the back of increasing working capital, debt and sustained disappointment in the exports business. Key downside risk being slowdown in the domestic business, increase in import duty for footwear and garments.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 13, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Mirza International #Recommendations

