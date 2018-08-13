Buy Mirza International; target of Rs 162: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Mirza International

We maintain our BUY rating on Mirza International with revised TP of Rs162. We believe the growth momentum in the domestic business would get better on the back of increasing focus on the newly launched Bond Street & sports/canvas shoes. Further online EBO channel is garnering strong traction wherein the management has plans to aggressively open new stores. Entry in the women’s footwear through ‘Mode’ brand would help the company in garnering incremental sales while the garmenting business continues to grow at healthy pace. Margin guidance of 17-18% and marginal growth in exports is a positive.

Outlook

We have reduced our revenue estimates by 5.2%/4.9 for FY19E/FY20E factoring sustained decline in footwear exports and leather business while operating profit has been cut by 7.9%/8.6% for FY19E/FY20E on the back of marginally higher fixed cost and lower revenues. PAT has been lowered by 11.6%/12.5% for FY19E/FY20E. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs162, 18x FY20E EPS. We have reduced our PE multiple on the back of increasing working capital, debt and sustained disappointment in the exports business. Key downside risk being slowdown in the domestic business, increase in import duty for footwear and garments.

