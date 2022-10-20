 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 3860: Geojit

Broker Research
Oct 20, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST

Geojit is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3860 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

Geojit's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree Ltd is an information technology (IT) consulting and implementation company focusing on select verticals viz. BFSI, Retail, Travel & Hospitality and Hi-Tech. Q2FY23 revenue rose 31.5% YoY to Rs. 3,400cr led by strong growth across most of the segments except Retail, CPG and Manufacturing. EBITDA grew 31.3% YoY despite wage hikes, while margin remained broadly flat at 20.5%. The PAT grew 27.5% YoY to Rs. 509cr. Mindtree has a resilient business structure with strong and efficient execution capabilities. The growth momentum is expected to continue, backed by a robust order book.

Outlook

We hereby upgrade our rating to BUY with a revised target price of Rs. 3,860 based on 28x FY24E adj. EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mindtree - 201022 - geo

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #Mindtree #Recommendations
first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:09 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.