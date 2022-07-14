Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 3400: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Mindtree

MTCL delivered in-line revenue in Q1FY23, while margins beat estimates. Revenue grew 4.0% QoQ (CC 5.5%) to USD399.3mn, in line with our expectations. EBITDAM expanded marginally by 10bps QoQ to 21.1%, exceeding our estimate by 70bps. Deal wins remained solid in Q1 with a record TCV of USD570mn. Management indicated that the deal intake remains well-balanced across annuity and transformational deals, and the deal pipeline is healthy, giving confidence in growth sustainability. The company is confident of maintaining revenue growth momentum in Q2 and is cautiously optimistic for H2 amid macro uncertainties and difficulty in predicting clients’ spending behavior. MTCL expects to sustain over 20% EBITDAM for FY23.



Outlook

We tweaked FY23E/FY24E/FY25E EPS by -0.1%/0.3%/0.4%, factoring Q1 performance. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs3,400 at 25x Jun’24E EPS, considering strong execution, margin defense and benefits from merger synergies with LTI in the medium term.

More Info

At 12:10 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 2,806.25, down Rs 93.10, or 3.21 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,968.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,780.65.

It was trading with volumes of 59,822 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,664 shares, an increase of 124.35 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.54 percent or Rs 43.90 at Rs 2,899.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,059.15 and 52-week low Rs 2,457.55 on 18 November, 2021 and 13 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.53 percent below its 52-week high and 14.19 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 46,260.32 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mindtree - 140722 - emkay