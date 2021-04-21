Buy Mindtree target of Rs 2567: Prabhudas Lilladher

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree

MTCL reported strong beat in revenue growth, +5.2% QoQ $ (PLe: 4.7%, Cons:4%) driven by strong recovery in Travel (+17% QoQ $) and strong demand momentum in RCM (+9% QoQ $) and CMT (+4.1% QoQ $). Growth extravel (most affected vertical by the pandemic) of 8.2% YoY in FY21 is commendable and reflects their broad-based capabilities and agility to turn around faster. MTCL is experiencing strong traction in Healthcare vertical and they will start reporting revenues in this vertical from 1QFY22. They reported strong sequential growth in deal win TCV of $375mn, +20% QoQ, -5% YoY. We believe MTCL can achieve industry leading growth in FY22 given i) ability to drive strong broad-based growth ex-travel ii) Healthy FY21 order book of $1.38 bn +12% YoY iii) Strong deal win momentum anticipated for FY22 and iv) material addition of revenues from healthcare vertical, v) Pick up in BFSI vertical.

Outlook

We value MTCL on 24X (20% discount to LTI) multiple for FY23 earnings of INR 107 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 2567 (earlier: 2326). MTCL is currently trading at 24/19.3X earnings of INR 86.1/ 107 for FY22/23 respectively with EPS CAGR of 26% for FY21-23E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More