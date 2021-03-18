English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 2170: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indian Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2170 in its research report dated March 17, 2021.

Broker Research
March 18, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree


Mindtree’s cloud revenue multiplier strategy to increase wallet share for cloud deals is very impressive. We are increasing our EPS estimates by avg ~5% for FY22/23E led by 1) Management’s confidence in delivering industry leading growth in FY22 2) scope to further improve margins supported by revenue growth & employee pyramid re-shaping, 3) Recovery in TTH (Travel & Hospitality) and strong growth outlook in rest of the verticals and 4) sustenance of Cloud led large deal momentum in the longer term. Our EPS estimates remain higher than consensus by 7%/11% on FY22/23E.



Outlook


We estimate 16.2% EPS CAGR over FY21-23 and value MTCL on 23X (earlier 22X) FY23 EPS of INR 94.3 and arrive at changed TP of INR 2170 (earlier: INR 1940). Maintain BUY!


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Indian Mindtree #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Mar 18, 2021 03:31 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.