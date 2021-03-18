Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 2170: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree’s cloud revenue multiplier strategy to increase wallet share for cloud deals is very impressive. We are increasing our EPS estimates by avg ~5% for FY22/23E led by 1) Management’s confidence in delivering industry leading growth in FY22 2) scope to further improve margins supported by revenue growth & employee pyramid re-shaping, 3) Recovery in TTH (Travel & Hospitality) and strong growth outlook in rest of the verticals and 4) sustenance of Cloud led large deal momentum in the longer term. Our EPS estimates remain higher than consensus by 7%/11% on FY22/23E.

Outlook

We estimate 16.2% EPS CAGR over FY21-23 and value MTCL on 23X (earlier 22X) FY23 EPS of INR 94.3 and arrive at changed TP of INR 2170 (earlier: INR 1940). Maintain BUY!

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More