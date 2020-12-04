Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1625: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1625 in its research report dated December 04, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree’s order book increased 20% YoY excluding TTH and 10% YoY overall in H1FY21 driven by increased focus on large deals and annuity based deals. GTM Strategy is aligned to generate strong deal win momentum: 1) Double down focus on large deal teams through strategic engagement teams. 2)Service line specialist sales person aligned with each key account to increase account mining. 3) Geo focused leadership to expand into continental Europe and UK. 4) Leverage partnership ecosystem 5) Promote performance driven culture. B2C & D2C comm625erce has picked up pace, touchless kiosk, contact less shopping, visual collaborative technologies, remote plant operations are new areas emerging areas of demand. Clients are moving from capex to opex based model. Adoption of cloud and cybersecurity has become absolute priority for clients. Mindtree is well positioned to serve this demand with their strong capabilities centered around the 4 vertical x 4 service lines x 4 geography strategy. MTCL has made few changes in go-to-market structure & have invested in a large deals’ team in US and expanded to Europe to increase large deal wins. To increase account coverage, MTCL has assigned a specialist sales team to strategic accounts with strong industry expertise and expertise in one of the four new services offerings.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on MTCL as we believe that 1) Execution & focus on annuity deals is bringing back stability in revenue & margin performance, 2) 40% exposure to fastest growing hi-tech space & worst for TTH (Travel & Hospitality) is behind 3) Management’s confidence to sustain margins at these levels and improve further. We continue to value MTCL on 21X multiple for Sep-22 earnings of INR 77.4 to arrive at an unchanged TP of INR 1625. MTCL is currently trading at 19.7/17.7X earnings of INR 73.3/ 81.5 for FY22/23 respectively with EPS CAGR of 16% for FY21-23E.

