Buy MindTree; target of Rs 1225: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MindTree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.
MTCL's sharp turnaround of business looked complete, with strong revenue momentum driving USD revenue growth of 20.7% YoY compared to +0.6% four quarters back. 1QFY19 revenue of USD242m was ahead of our estimate of USD235m, and grew as much as 8.2% QoQ CC. EBITDA margin contracted 200bp QoQ to 14.1%, slightly below our estimate of +14.5%. However, excluding USD1.5m endowment toward the Stanford University, EBITDA margin would be 60bp higher (at 14.7%). PAT declined 7% QoQ to INR1,582m, 4% below our estimate, primarily because of lower other income.
Outlook
We expect MTCL to grow its USD revenue/EPS at a CAGR of 17/37% over FY18-20. The stock trades at 23/17x FY19/20E EPS on our revised earnings. MTCL's strong revenue momentum, in our view, will also help its margins in the quarters to come. As a result, we have increased our price target to INR1,225, which discounts forward earnings by 19x. Peers such as MPHL, HEXW and LTI continue trading in the range of 17-21x FY20E earnings. Maintain Buy.
