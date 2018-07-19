App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MindTree; target of Rs 1225: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MindTree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on MindTree


MTCL's sharp turnaround of business looked complete, with strong revenue momentum driving USD revenue growth of 20.7% YoY compared to +0.6% four quarters back. 1QFY19 revenue of USD242m was ahead of our estimate of USD235m, and grew as much as 8.2% QoQ CC. EBITDA margin contracted 200bp QoQ to 14.1%, slightly below our estimate of +14.5%. However, excluding USD1.5m endowment toward the Stanford University, EBITDA margin would be 60bp higher (at 14.7%). PAT declined 7% QoQ to INR1,582m, 4% below our estimate, primarily because of lower other income.


Outlook


We expect MTCL to grow its USD revenue/EPS at a CAGR of 17/37% over FY18-20. The stock trades at 23/17x FY19/20E EPS on our revised earnings. MTCL's strong revenue momentum, in our view, will also help its margins in the quarters to come. As a result, we have increased our price target to INR1,225, which discounts forward earnings by 19x. Peers such as MPHL, HEXW and LTI continue trading in the range of 17-21x FY20E earnings. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Buy #Mindtree #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

