Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1210: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mindtree

Mindtree posted nearly in-line revenue and operating performance, while profit jump was supported by higher forex. Rev came at USD 246mn, 2.0/19.5% QoQ/YoY on 2.4% QoQ CC. EBITDA% stood at 15.4, +129bps QoQ supported by INR depreciation and APAT at Rs 2.06bn was supported by forex gain of Rs 403mn in 2Q vs Rs 191mn in 1Q.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,210, 22x Sep-20E EPS supported by >30% RoIC and strong earnings growth trajectory.

