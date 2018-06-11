App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1200: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated June 07, 2018.

Dynamic Levels's research report on Mindtree


Mindtree delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. “Born digital,” Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. Our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management turns IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to run your business more efficiently or accelerate revenue growth, Mindtree can get you there.

Outlook
Mindtree CAPE is a meta-platform with capabilities including compose, provision, operate and visualize that help enable integrated service delivery across the plan-to-operate lifecycle to effectively address the challenge of toolchain integration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Buy #Dynamic Levels #Mindtree #Recommendations

