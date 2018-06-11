Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1200: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. “Born digital,” Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. Our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management turns IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to run your business more efficiently or accelerate revenue growth, Mindtree can get you there.

Mindtree CAPE is a meta-platform with capabilities including compose, provision, operate and visualize that help enable integrated service delivery across the plan-to-operate lifecycle to effectively address the challenge of toolchain integration.

