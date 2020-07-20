App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mindtree ; target of Rs 1160: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mindtree recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1160 in its research report dated July 14, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mindtree


Mindtree's revenue, excluding for the top account, plunged (~16% QoQ), largely weighed by Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality (-55% QoQ). Despite the nosedive in revenue (-9% QoQ), the EBIT margin remained resilient, aided by operational efficiencies and favorable currency. While the deal win run-rate was maintained (QoQ), the mix was more skewed toward renewals (~80%). The top account / overall outlook remained positive/stable. We upgrade our EPS estimate by 12-13% on a stronger-than-expected margin trajectory. While the top client has been driving strong growth in the recent past, we remain cognizant of increasing concentration risk. Additionally, we are watchful of the potential insolvencies of some clients within the Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality vertical. Retain BUY.



Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 17x on depressed FY21E EPS. We value the stock at 17x FY22E EPS. Rich parentage and industry-leading growth/ROCE (~30%+ in steady state) should defend the premium multiple across Tier II. Increasing client concentration and potential insolvencies in some airlines / hospitality companies on account of the COVID-19 disruption are key risks to watch out for.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Buy #Mindtree #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.