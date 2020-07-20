Buy Mindtree ; target of Rs 1160: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree's revenue, excluding for the top account, plunged (~16% QoQ), largely weighed by Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality (-55% QoQ). Despite the nosedive in revenue (-9% QoQ), the EBIT margin remained resilient, aided by operational efficiencies and favorable currency. While the deal win run-rate was maintained (QoQ), the mix was more skewed toward renewals (~80%). The top account / overall outlook remained positive/stable. We upgrade our EPS estimate by 12-13% on a stronger-than-expected margin trajectory. While the top client has been driving strong growth in the recent past, we remain cognizant of increasing concentration risk. Additionally, we are watchful of the potential insolvencies of some clients within the Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality vertical. Retain BUY.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 17x on depressed FY21E EPS. We value the stock at 17x FY22E EPS. Rich parentage and industry-leading growth/ROCE (~30%+ in steady state) should defend the premium multiple across Tier II. Increasing client concentration and potential insolvencies in some airlines / hospitality companies on account of the COVID-19 disruption are key risks to watch out for.







